Montgomery County Police say a child found in Gaithersburg on Tuesday has been reunited with his parents.

The child was located in the area of Whetstone Elementary School on Thomas Farm Road in Gaithersburg at approximately 10 a.m.

MCPD thanks the public for their assistance.