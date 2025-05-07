Child found alone on street corner outside DC as police search for parents

The Brief Police seek parents of a child found alone early Wednesday near Washington, D.C. The child, estimated to be 4 or 5 years old, was discovered in Capitol Heights. Authorities urge anyone with information to call 911 or contact Prince George’s County Police at 301-352-1200.



Authorities are searching for the parents of a child who was found alone on a street corner outside of Washington, D.C. early Wednesday morning.

Police search for parents after child found alone on street corner outside DC (Prince George’s County Police)

What we know:

The child was found near Ronald Road and Karen Boulevard in Capitol Heights. Prince George’s County Police released an image overnight of the child who was wearing a black shirt, has black hair, and appears to be between four and five years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact police at 301-352-1200.