article

A child was among six shot Friday in Northeast.

Police say the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Dix Street NE at around 6:15 p.m. The condition of all the victims is unknown at this time.

FOX 5 has a photojournalist on the scene. More information will be provided as it comes into our newsroom.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather