Child accidentally shot in DC, police say

Police in D.C. are investigating after they say a child was accidentally shot in Southeast on Monday night.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of 30th Street SE shortly before 8 p.m.

According to police, a young boy accidentally shot a young girl inside a home. The children's ages are between 4 and 8 years old. Police say the children may be related.

Police say the girl was transported to the hospital following the shooting in serious condition.

At this time, police do not know where the gun came from or whether or not it was secure before the shooting.

Investigators have been in contact with the children's parents but they cannot say whether or not they were home at the time of the incident.