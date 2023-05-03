Child, 2 adults evaluated after collision in North Bethesda

A child and two adults were evaluated after a crash left a vehicle mangled Wednesday in North Bethesda.

The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 9700 block of Old Georgetown Road near I-495.

Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO

Authorities ay at least one person pinned inside the vehicle had to be extricated. All injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The crash caused some northbound lanes to close. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.