Chicago rapper Vic Mensah charged with narcotics possession in Virginia

Chicago rapper Vic Mensah was arrested over the weekend in Virginia after arriving on a flight from Ghana.

The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Victor Kwesi Mensah, is accused of being in possession of illicit narcotics.

Mensah arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport around 7 a.m. on Saturday. During a baggage examination, US Customers and Border Protection officers allegedly discovered inside the rapper’s luggage about 41 grams of liquid Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), about 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies, and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms.

Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority police officers then responded and took Mensah into custody along with the illicit drugs.

The rapper has been charged with possession of felony narcotics.

Possession of narcotics is illegal under US federal law, despite some states decriminalizing certain personal quantities.

"Travelers can save themselves time and potential criminal charges during their international arrivals inspection if they took a few minutes to ensure that their luggage is drug free," said Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C.

