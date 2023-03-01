Cherry Blossoms 2023: Restaurants and bars celebrating the season of bloom in DC

Cherry blossom season is here! Whether you're just visiting D.C. or the Tidal Basin is your backyard, you may be looking for some extra special ways to celebrate the blooms.

Here are some DMV restaurants and bars that are offering cherry blossom specials this spring.

The Willard

1401 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Enjoy one of this iconic hotel's most cherished traditions with Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea.

Includes : Tea, sandwiches, pastries and champagne (additional cost)

Offered : Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from March 17 through April 30

More details here.

Surveyor

221 Tingey St SE

A seasonal menu will be offered for cherry blossom season.

Includes : Cherry and goat cheese toast, duck, cherry blossom cake, special cocktail and more

Offered : March 20 through April 16

More details here.

Article One

400 New Jersey Ave NW

A seasonal menu will be offered for cherry blossom season.

Includes : Beet and burrata, pork chops, cherry and peach cobbler and more.

Offered : During the National Cherry Blossom Festival 2023

More details here.

Dirty Habit

555 8th St NW

Celebrate the Sakura Season during the National Cherry Blossom Festival with Cherry Night.

Includes : Yakatori grilled fair, craft cocktails and more

Offered : Friday, March 31 from 7 to 11 p.m.

More details here.

Compass Coffee

Multiple Locations

Enjoy Compass' tribute to spring with their Cherry Blossom Blend.

Includes : Tins and bags of the Cherry Blossom Blend

Offered : Spring 2023

More details here.

Dovetail

1430 Rhode Island Ave NW

A seasonal menu will be offered for cherry blossom season.

Includes : Breakfast, lunch, dinner and cocktail options

Offered : March 20 through April 16

More details here.

Estuary

950 New York Ave NW

Dine on a four-course dinner with a curated sake pairing cooked up by esteemed DC chefs at the Miss-en-Place Cherry Blossom Dinner.

Includes : A cocktail hour and a menu celebrating the start of the Cherry Blossom festival with four courses created specially for the evening

Offered : Monday, March 20 from 6 to 9 p.m.

More details here.