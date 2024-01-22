'Cheer' star Monica Aldama's son charged with child pornography

The son of Monica Aldama, the star of the Netflix show ‘Cheer’, has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Austin Aldama, 27, was arrested by the Navarro County Sheriff's Office last week and charged with multiple counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography.

Austin Aldama (Source: Navarro County)

Aldama, who lives in Dallas, posted bond last Thursday, on the day of his arrest, according to court documents.

‘Cheer’ focuses on the Navarro College cheerleading team, where Monica Aldama is the coach.

She then appeared on the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars.

This is not the first time the subjects of the Netflix show has been connected to child pornography.

In 2022, Jerry Harris, a member of the Navarro College cheerleading squad who appeared on the show, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for coercing teen boys to send him sexually explicit photos and soliciting sex from minors.