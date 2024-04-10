ChatGPT down for users: What you need to know

OpenAI, known for its chatbot ChatGPT, was down for thousands of users Wednesday.

DownDetector, a service that monitors internet capability, reported widespread complaints from users.

Reports of issues began around 1 p.m. EDT, according to DownDetector.

Most of the reported complaints (86%) were centered around its chatbot ChatGPT. Another 11% of users made complaints about the website, and 3% reported that the app was having issues.

In this photo illustration, the home page for the OpenAI "ChatGPT" app is displayed on a laptop screen. (Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Around 3:30 p.m. EDT, there were more than 4,000 outages reported.

Multiple ChatGPT users shared their frustrations on social media after the Open AI website went down.

"Keep getting network error," one user said.

FOX Television Stations reached out to OpenAI for information.

Earlier this month, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook were down for some users thanks to a wider outage at parent company Meta, reports indicated.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.