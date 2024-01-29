Chase Young, DeMatha grad and PG County native, headed to the Super Bowl

It's been a whirlwind year for former Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young.

The Prince George's county native is on his way to the Super Bowl with the 49ers.

Young attended DeMatha for his junior and senior years in high school, playing on the basketball and football teams. The school gave Young a big shout-out on its instagram page this morning.

In his senior year, DeMatha was ranked the number one football team in the D.C. region and number four in the country.

Young was an all-American, went to Ohio State and then to the NFL, where he was the number 2 pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

He was named the defensive rookie of the year with the Washington Commanders in 2020. He was traded to the San Francisco 49ers during this past season. Now, he's a fan favorite.

His former coach says the stars aligned beautifully for chase this season.

"Well there’s no guarantee, because you’re always one injury away from having your career end and so the big thing is to, day by day, be the best person you can possibly be in terms of developing along those lines. And to be the best character person you can possibly be," said Bill McGregor, DeMatha High School Football Coach. "You know, fortunately we’ve had a number of DeMatha guys go on and play in the NFL, and now Chase is one of the few elite going to play into the Super Bowl."

In fact, Chase Young will be the fifth DeMatha graduate to make it to the Super Bowl.



