Charlie Kirk's funeral service: Speakers and schedule
Several high-profile speakers are on the schedule for Charlie Kirk’s funeral.
It’s taking place Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Speakers at Charlie Kirk’s funeral
Speakers will include:
- President Donald Trump
- Vice President JD Vance
- White House chief of staff Susie Wiles
- Sec. Marco Rubio
- Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
- Sec. Pete Hegseth
- Dir. Tulsi Gabbard
- Donald Trump Jr.
- Tucker Carlson
- Stephen Miller
- Sergio Gor
- Erika Kirk
Worship:
- Chris Tomlin
- Brandon Lake
- Phil Wickham
- Kari Jobe Carnes
- Cody Carnes
Charlie Kirk’s funeral
Members of the public began lining up outside State Farm Stadium before dawn to secure a spot, several hours before the start of the service. The service is set to begin at 11 a.m. PT.
Where to watch
LiveNOW from FOX will stream the entire service and coverage of the event begins at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET). You can watch it live in the video player above or wherever you stream LiveNOW from FOX.
