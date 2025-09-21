Charlie Kirk's funeral service: Speakers and schedule

The Brief Several high-profile political figures will be speaking at Charlie Kirk’s funeral on Sunday. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance will be speaking. Kirk’s funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. local time.



Several high-profile speakers are on the schedule for Charlie Kirk’s funeral.

It’s taking place Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Speakers at Charlie Kirk’s funeral

Speakers will include:

President Donald Trump

Vice President JD Vance

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles

Sec. Marco Rubio

Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Sec. Pete Hegseth

Dir. Tulsi Gabbard

Donald Trump Jr.

Tucker Carlson

Stephen Miller

Sergio Gor

Erika Kirk

Worship:

Chris Tomlin

Brandon Lake

Phil Wickham

Kari Jobe Carnes

Cody Carnes

Charlie Kirk’s funeral

Members of the public began lining up outside State Farm Stadium before dawn to secure a spot, several hours before the start of the service. The service is set to begin at 11 a.m. PT.

Where to watch

LiveNOW from FOX will stream the entire service and coverage of the event begins at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET). You can watch it live in the video player above or wherever you stream LiveNOW from FOX.

