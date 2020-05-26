Charles County prepares for Friday phase one reopening

Charles County is getting ready to join the rest of Maryland in entering phase one of the reopening process.

The county is set to enter the phase on Friday, May 29.

The decision arrived after county leaders received backlash and, in some cases, death threats, after voting to remain closed earlier this month.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

County officials cited a steady, two-week decline in the number of ICU beds use, and a decline in the death rate attributed to coronavirus.

That means all retail businesses will be allowed to open under occupancy limits, elective medical and dental procedures can begin, car washes can open and several outdoor activities can resume.

As each Maryland County has been left to decide on its churches, Charles County services will remain different – at least for the near future.

Advertisement

Social distancing has been extended to 10 feet between each person inside churches, and there can be no more than 30 people inside a church at any given time.

RELATED: DC, Maryland and Virginia coronavirus case total latest

Faith leaders say all churches in the county will be uniform in their approach to reopening.

“Churches will be wearing face masks. They will be going temperature checks. They’ll be wearing gloves,” said Pastor John Lewis of Servants of Christ.

“We are closing the bathrooms unless there is some type of emergency. A lot of people are still going continue to meet in the parking lot. We are going to have people on the lawn,” said Pastor Aaron Jones of New Hope Church.

