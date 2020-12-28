Charles County police investigating after 13-year-old allegedly shoots, kills 17-year-old on Christmas

Charles County police are investigating a shooting after responding to a home on Mattingly Avenue in Indian Head around 6:45 p.m. on Christmas Day where an initial investigation showed a gun was discharged while in the possession of a 13-year-old, killing the 17-year-old victim.

The victim, Edwin Roberto Rivera Juarez, was inside the home with two other teenaged relatives at the time of the shooting. The two teenagers were handling a firearm when the gun discharged while in the possession of a 13-year-old.

Juarez was struck one time in the upper body and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives are pursuing additional information, including how the teens got access to the firearm, and will review the case with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete. The CCSO is reminding gun owners to ensure their firearms are locked and secure at all times.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective E. Weaver at (301) 609-6571.