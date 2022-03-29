Charles County middle schooler charged with assault and sex offense

A 14-year-old student at Piccowaxen Middle School was charged in connection with allegations he inappropriately touched a female classmate.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is currently investigating the matter. According to officials, a school resource officer found out about the assault and reported it to the CCSO. The male student was charged as a juvenile with assault and fourth-degree sex offense and was released to a parent.