Charles County man charged with murdering 71-year-old father who he lived with

A Charles County man has been charged with the murder of his 71-year-old father.

At 11:57 p.m. on Sept. 7, officers responded to the 5000 block of Vane Court in Waldorf for the report of a man who had been assaulted.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, John Carl Lachenmayer inside his home suffering from numerous injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead the following day.

Detectives identified the suspect as the victim’s son, 38-year-old Justin Michael Lachenmayer, who lived in the home with him.

Lachenmayer has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, assault, and other related charges. He is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release a motive or means in the murder.

