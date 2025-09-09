Treadmill with toys attached hints at dog fighting, 5 pit bulls rescued in Maryland: police

The Brief A man in Charles County is facing charges related to animal cruelty and potential dog fighting. Authorities found five dogs in poor condition at a Waldorf home on Sept. 2. The dogs were taken for veterinary care and the suspect was released from custody.



A search warrant executed in Waldorf has unveiled distressing conditions for dogs allegedly involved in animal cruelty and possible dog fighting.

What we know:

Detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office searched a residence on Twinbrook Drive on Sept. 2. On the property, officers reportedly found five dogs in harsh conditions, with three in feces and urine-soaked crates inside a garage and two chained outside without proper shelter. All dogs, appearing to be pit bulls, were taken to a veterinary clinic for evaluation.

Evidence collected included a treadmill with dog toys and large doses of antibiotics. Investigators noted the dogs were extremely thin, had facial cuts and some had heavy chains around their necks. These findings suggest possible dog fighting activities, according to police.

The suspect, Michael Haywood, 47, was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including animal cruelty and firearm possession. Despite being prohibited from owning firearms, Haywood had four guns in his residence.

"The investigation into possible dog fighting is ongoing, and additional charges are pending," said Detective K. Dunn.

The full extent of the dog fighting activities and additional charges against Haywood are still under investigation.

On September 2, a district court commissioner released Haywood from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance.