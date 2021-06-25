Charles County man arrested for child porn, soliciting sex from minor online, authorities say

Authorities arrested a Charles County man they say used the internet to solicit sex and nude photos from a minor in New York.

Maryland State Police arrested 43-year-old Jason Christoffer Polk of La Plata Thursday. Polk faces multiple sexual solicitation and child pornography charges including production and possession of child pornography, displaying obscene matter to a minor, sexual solicitation of a minor and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Officials say they were contacted in May by New York State Police who said a juvenile was solicited online for nude photos and sex acts.

The investigation led to Polk's arrest Thursday at his home. Investigators believe there may be additional victims.