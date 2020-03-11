Charges: Woman assaulted police officer after allegedly throwing child off St. Paul balcony

article

A 33-year-old woman accused of throwing her 11-year-old son from a fourth floor balcony in St. Paul, Minnesota Monday is now charged with assaulting a police officer while she was being taken into custody. She was also charged with attempted murder.

Itayvia Lloyd is charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault of a police officer.

According to police, Lloyd's son is in serious condition after she reportedly pulled him out of bed and threw him off the balcony of their fourth floor apartment on the 700 block of Hampden Avenue. The 911 caller reported seeing a child falling from the fourth floor balcony and thought it was a suicide attempt.

When officers arrived, they found a boy lying in the courtyard of the apartment complex, suffering from serious injuries. At the time, he was not able to tell officers what had happened. Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to Regions Hospital. He has at least one broken femur, a fractured jaw and head injuries.

Lloyd told police she threw her son over the balcony. She was then taken to the St. Paul Police Department headquarters.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer approached Lloyd on her left side and told her to put her hands behind her back. As the officer grabbed her left arm, Lloyd "pulled away, cocked her right arm and threw a punch" at the officer. The officer blocked the punch with her hand, and Lloyd was placed in handcuffs.

Lloyd was taken to a holding cell where officers say she appeared agitated. An officer "stayed with her to try to keep her calm," but Lloyd stood up, approached the officer and spat on his face.