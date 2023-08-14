Charges dropped against two DC firefighters involved in viral brawl

The assault charges two D.C. firefighters were hit with back in June have been dropped, according to the International Association of Firefighters Local 36 chapter.

IAFF Local 36 announced over the weekend that the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia dismissed the charges against two members who were "assaulted in the course of their duties."

"The health and safety of our members will always remain our top priority," the statement read.

After warrants for their arrest were issued, firefighters Sean Sinon and Reden Ecleo turned themselves in to police on June 12.

Ecleo, Sinon, and six other D.C. Fire and EMS members were initially placed on administrative leave after the incident occurred in April.

Their actions — in addition to several other firefighters — were captured on a viral video that surfaced on Twitter.

The video showed several firefighters punching and kicking a man along the unit block of Florida Avenue Northwest.

The man was later identified as Charles Simpkins II. A police report revealed that Simpkins II was "acting erratic and aggressive," while first responders attended to two individuals in need of Narcan. Simpkins II, the police report states, punched a D.C. Fire and EMS lieutenant in the face, starting the fight.

Simpkins II was arrested, but his charges were later dropped.