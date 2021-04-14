Changes to senior living following COVID-19 pandemic

As the country begins to reopen a new debate is emerging on how to change senior living and high density living facilities following the pandemic.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick spoke with Bobby Zeiller of Silverstone Senior Living who said the company was nearly 50 percent of the way through their new Fairfax County facility when the COVID-19 crisis began.

Zeiller said crews reevaluated their construction of The Providence of Fairfax and added features to enhance the indoor air quality and improve the filtration and ventilation of the building.

Zeiller said they incorporated additional touchless technology, added spaces for seniors to safely socialize and upgraded wireless and wifi technology for staying in contact virtually.