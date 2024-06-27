Chanel store robbery suspects and get-away car spotted on surveillance camera in Tysons Galleria

Four suspects believed to be involved in a recent robbery at the Chanel store in Tysons Galleria were spotted on surveillance camera.

According to police, the suspects left in a white Alfa Romeo with an unknown suspect driver. Detectives believe the suspects are using the same vehicle and using stolen or altered license plates. Four of the six suspects and their vehicle were captured on surveillance video.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Chanel store robbery suspects and get-away car spotted on surveillance camera

The retail theft crew managed to steal over $100,000 worth of luxury handbags and items from the Chanel store in Tysons.

Witnesses, including employees from nearby stores, recounted seeing about six people, both men and women, running out of the store, dragging stolen items and cases.

Police say one male suspect discharged a fire extinguisher at the loss prevention employee to facilitate his fleeing from the store. No injuries were sustained during the robbery.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.