Chance Perdomo dies: 'Gen V' star killed in motorcycle crash

article

Chance Perdomo has died in a motorcycle accident. The 27-year-old actor was best known for roles in Gen V, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and the After franchise.

"We can’t quite wrap our heads around this," Gen V producers wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.

"Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense," the statement continued. "We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight."

Perdomo’s most recent role was as Andre Anderson in Gen V, a Prime Video action comedy series and spin-off of The Boys. Deadline reports that season 2 will be delayed because of Perdomo’s death.

His family provided the following statement to PEOPLE and Deadline:

"His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

They didn't release any additional information about his death.

Perdomo, who was Black and Latino, was born in Los Angeles and raised in England. Before Gen V, Perdomo starred as Ambrose Spellman in Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

"I was always getting into fights until I put my energy into acting. Then my grades picked up, and I became president of the student union. Before that, I was similar to Ambrose being so pent up. He doesn’t know what to do with his energy because he’s trapped," Perdomo told them.us in 2018.

"At the same time, he’s very open and loving. I identify with that now more than ever, because being away from family for so long really puts things into perspective. No matter the occasion, if I get that FaceTime or phone call from mom or my brothers, I’m picking it up right away. It’s family first for Ambrose, and I’m the same way," he continued.

MORE: Remembering actor Louis Gossett Jr.

"The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo," Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television said in a statement. "Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance’s family and all who loved him at this difficult time."