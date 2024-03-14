Celebrate St. Patrick's Day: Your full things to do guide in DC, Maryland & Virginia

St. Patrick's Day Weekend is here! Celebrate the holiday with green beer, live music, festivals, and much more. Here is your guide to things to do in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Wunder Garten is hosting a three-day St. Patrick's Day celebration! Get into the spirit with green beer, Guinness drafts, specialty cocktails, games, live music, and DJ Dance parties to celebrate St. Paddy's weekend. Most importantly, the Shrek Dance Party.

The largest pet show on the East Coast returns to the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly from March 15-17. The expo will feature some of the best pet products and services. Click here to get tickets for the event.

The ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament is coming to Capital One Arena next week from March 12-16. This five-day, 14-game tournament is returning to D.C. for the first time since 2016. Learn how you can find tickets here.

Enjoy a live performance by The Chuck Brown Band on Saturday, March 16 p.m. at 7 p.m. at the Vault in Tysons, Virginia. The Chuck Brown Band continues to carry the torch by keeping the beat alive and the party going. The band infuses the best of Chuck Brown and Go-Go Swing with a mix of jazz, funk, and soul, along with audience call and response. Click here to learn how you can get your tickets to the show.

D.C. United will be facing off with Miami this weekend and some are wondering if Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi will be gracing the field. Although, some are saying the star will likely be sideline due to an ongoing leg injury. Click here to get your ticket.

The luck of the Irish is heading to the waterfront at The Wharf for a free festival. Attendees will enjoy live music and Guinness beer, and on Transit Pier for Six Nations Rugby and hurling with the DC Gaels. More information about the event here.

This D.C. beer garden will be hosting its second-themed scavenger hunt. Attendees will be tasked with solving riddles, completing challenges, and attempting to find the rainbow and bring Paddy the leprechaun back his gold and win spectacular prizes. Click here to grab your tickets.