Celebrate the 20th anniversary of DC Emancipation Day

The Brief D.C. Emancipation Day kicks off on Sunday, April 13 for its 20th anniversary celebration. The event will include a number of activities and performances by Chante Moore, Anthony Hamilton, Raheem DeVaugh, and many more.



The parade and festival will kick off at 2 p.m. at the cross-section of Pennsylvania and 10th Streets NW, and travel to the cross-section of Pennsylvania and 14th Streets NW. The 20th Anniversary Emancipation Day Concert will be held at Freedom Plaza and will conclude with a fireworks display.

The celebration will conclude at 8:30 p.m. at Freedom Plaza with fireworks.