Cavaliers hoops on hold over COVID-19 concerns; game against William and Mary postponed

The University of Virginia men’s basketball team has paused all activities “due to COVID-19 issues within its program.”

The pause prompted the program to postpone Sunday’s game between the No. 18-ranked Cavaliers and William and Mary.

The athletics department declined to specify whether any of the players or staffers had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They have not indicated when basketball activities might resume.

COVID-19 has impacted athletic schedules at all levels – last week, the University of Maryland men’s basketball team saw three cancellations due to coronavirus concerns.

