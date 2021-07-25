VIDEO: 68-year-old man hospitalized after brutal attack in Brooklyn

A man was left hospitalized with a broken nose and wrist after a brutal beating and attack caught on video in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, a 68-year-old man, was approached by a man riding a Citibike near Pitkin Avenue and Barbey Street in East New York just after 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The man touched the victim's pockets and demanded property from him. When the victim resisted, the man began brutally assaulting the victim, punching and kicking him repeatedly.

The man then took the victim's phone and a silver necklace and fled on Pitkin Avenue.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is being treated for a broken wrist, a broken nose, and lacerations. He is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential, according to police.

