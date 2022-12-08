Cashier shot at Shell gas station in Silver Spring

Montgomery County Police are investigating a shooting at the Shell gas station in Silver Spring.

Around 3:03 p.m., 3rd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to the gas station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue for the report of a shooting that just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who was an employee of the business, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect approached the cashier, and an altercation occurred. The gunman then shot the Shell employee and left the gas station.

The suspect remains on the loose.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.