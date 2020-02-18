Case of 16-year-old charged in deadly Great Frederick Fair assault will stay in juvenile court

The case of at least one of two teenagers charged in connection with a deadly assault at the Great Frederick Fair will remain in juvenile court, a judge has ruled.

The 16-year-old is charged with two counts of second-degree assault in connection with the death of 59-year-old John Weed.

His 15-year-old brother is also charged in connection with the assault.

The State’s Attorney’s office has argued that the cases should be moved to adult court, given the severity of the case, among other factors.

Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julie Stevenson Solt determined that the case should remain in juvenile court, a move that ensures the proceedings will remain closed to the public.

