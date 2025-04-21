Carol's Daughter founder reclaims her brand, legacy

The founder of Carol’s Daughter has gone back to her roots.

Lisa Price recently acquired her natural haircare company back from L’Oreal after a 10-year partnership with the global brand.

In a conversation with FOX 5’s Marissa Mitchell on "Motivation with Marissa," she said it took lots of soul-searching and a five-month sabbatical before she made the amicable split.

"It was an amazing 10 years to take the brand to levels that would have been so much harder independently and to learn more about the science of what I have done," Price said. "...I instinctively blended the things that I blended but I didn’t understand the science of it. But working with L’Oreal, I began to understand the molecular structures."

Price founded the company 30 years ago after mixing ingredients for her hair and skin in her Brooklyn kitchen. Carol’s Daughter gained a legion of famous fans, including media mogul Oprah Winfrey, actress Jada Pinkett Smith and hip hop star Jay-Z. When she first sold her company, Price received both criticism and praise.

"Everybody has their individual story and it doesn't have a formulaic beginning, middle and end," Price told Mitchell. "It is your story, so allow it to write itself."

In that story, Price said she created boundaries and took a five-month sabbatical to clear her thoughts and figure out the next chapter. Price now serves as both founder and president of Carol's Daughter in partnership with an independent financial partner.

"2024 was my year of boundaries and they were nailed in. I am not moving. "I reaped a lot of benefits from doing that. Even though it was scary and hard to do it, I am motivated by my own discipline and what I see it bringing me," Price proclaimed.

She also discussed opening the door for other women of color entrepreneurs in the beauty industry as well as her commitment to healthcare causes, including Black maternal health.

The full conversation is available on demand on FOX LOCAL.