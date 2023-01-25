Car involved in crash that killed 2 teens in Fairfax County reached speeds of over 100 mph: police

Investigators say the vehicle involved in a deadly Fairfax County crash that took the lives of two teen girls and left another hospitalized reached speeds of over 100 mph before it left the roadway.

The crash happened January 10 just before 9:30 p.m. along the 7500 block of Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax Station. The teen driver and a rear passenger were killed. A third teen remains hospitalized.

Detectives say they reviewed evidence from the crash and the vehicle's airbag control module to determine that the vehicle was traveling 100.7 miles per hour before the crash. They say the driver lost control as they drove over a hill. The vehicle then left the roadway and was airborne for approximately 130 feet before coming to rest on its roof.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says 16-year-old Ariana Haftsavar and 16-year-old Ashlyn Brotemarkle died at the scene. Alnwick says they are not the first teens to be killed along this deadly stretch of roadway. Crashes claimed the lives of teens in 2005 and 2015.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Ariana Haftsavar (l) and Ashlyn Brotemarkle (r)

Members of the community have been calling for changes to be made along the road for years, Alnwick says. Fairfax County Supervisor Pat Herrity, who represents the area, told FOX 5 he has called for changes to be made to the roadway in the past - specifically, eliminating hills and curves, and adding additional lanes. Herrity also pointed to state crash data, showing that over the last decade, more than 200 crashes have happened nearby.

A Change.org petition started by fellow students of Haftsavar and Brotemarkle has over 13,000 signatures and calls for safety improvements to be made.

Alnwick says engineers are working to make immediate improvements to the sight lines of the roadway and have added safety striping. She says the speed limit will also be lowered.