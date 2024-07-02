Car goes up in flames, 2 people killed in fatal collision in Southeast DC

A vehicle went up in flames following a fatal collision that left two people dead in Southeast, D.C.

Officers in Anne Arundel County said they spotted a car that matched the description of a vehicle wanted in connection with multiple robberies. Anne Arundel Police say the people in the car were targeting and robbing people who had just taken money out of ATM’s or been to banks.

Anne Arundel Police started chasing the car around 12:15, according to Chief Amal Awad.

During an afternoon press conference, Anne Arundel County Police Chief. Chief Amal E. Awad stated "Bank juggings have been an epidemic in our region."

The suspects then drove through Prince George’s County and into the district. Park Police assisted with the pursuit, specifically using its aerial unit.

Police responded to the 4200 block of Southern Avenue around 12:38 p.m. to a report of a traffic accident.

According to police, the suspect's vehicle was traveling at an extremely high speed when it lost control and ended up crashing into a tree. The vehicle immediately went up in flames. Police say the vehicle was a white BMW.

A witness tells FOX 5's David Kaplan the vehicle burst into flames immediately after the crash.

Two people were pronounced dead on the scene, one was transported to the hospital for medical attention in custody. Police recovered a gun from the scene that is believed to be involved in other crimes.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 for updates and more information as the story develops.

