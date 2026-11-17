Image 1 of 4 ▼ Car crashes into Culpeper Home

A vehicle crashed into a townhouse in Culpeper Monday night after police said the driver claimed they had a medical emergency.

Culpeper Police were called to the area of Lafayette Drive for a reported vehicle into a structure.

There were two people inside the home at the time of the crash, but they were in a different room, police said. No injuries were reported.