Car crashes into Northern Virginia townhouse after driver suffers medical emergency
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Car crashes into Culpeper Home
CULPEPER, Va. - A vehicle crashed into a townhouse in Culpeper Monday night after police said the driver claimed they had a medical emergency.
Culpeper Police were called to the area of Lafayette Drive for a reported vehicle into a structure.
There were two people inside the home at the time of the crash, but they were in a different room, police said. No injuries were reported.
The Source: Information in this article is from Town of Culpeper Police.