Car crashes into apartment building in Gaithersburg

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Gaithersburg
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - An apartment building in Gaithersburg has been evacuated after a car crashed into a wall. 

Montgomery County officials responded to the area of 17100 King James Way off west Diamond Ave., for the report of a collision. Officials remain on the scene to shore up structures and help stabilize the building. Some people have been evacuated from the building.

No word on injuries at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for more information. 

