Car collides with Montgomery County school bus with 30 students onboard: police

A Montgomery County school bus transporting kids home collided with a car in Gaithersburg Thursday afternoon. Two people who were in the car are being evaluated, and traffic is being diverted from the area.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A school bus carrying 30 students and a car collided in Montgomery County Thursday afternoon. 

Police say just after 3:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of Muncaster Mill Road and Miller Fall Road for the report of a car accident. 

The Montgomery County School bus and a sedan were involved in a crash and the driver of the school bus was left with minor injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

The driver of the sedan remained at the scene. Two of the occupants of the car were evaluated and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The students onboard did not report any injuries and they were transferred to another school bus. 

No additional information has been released at this time. 