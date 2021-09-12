Capitol Police suspend six officers for Jan. 6th conduct

article

U.S. Capitol Police have suspended six officers for "unbecoming conduct" and other allegations during the Jan. 6th attack on the Capitol.

Those officers are now suspended with pay following a series of internal investigations, Capitol Police announced Saturday.

Three officers were disciplined for "unbecoming conduct."

Another officer is accused of failure to comply with directives.

Another officer was disciplined for improper remarks.

And another officer is accused of improper dissemination of information.

Capitol Police said in a statement that "the six sustained cases should not diminish the heroic efforts of the United States Capitol Police officers."

Authorities did not identify the six disciplined officers.

The Capitol Police force has been commended for bravery in its efforts to quell the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to disrupt Pres. Joe Biden's presidential election.

Officials say 138 police officers were injured during the attack, and four Capitol Police officers later died by suicide following the event.

Still, some officers have been scrutinized for their actions that day. Some officers were recorded allowing the right-wing rioters to enter the Capitol during a congressional hearing certifying Pres. Biden's election. Some conservatives have criticized the police shooting of one unarmed rioter, Ashli Babbitt. That officer, Lt. Michael Byrd, has since been formally exonerated.

Nearly 600 people from all 50 states have been charged with federal crimes following the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.