Capitol Police officer charged with child porn

A United States Capitol Police officer was arrested Monday morning with 5 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

42-year-old USCP Officer Jared M. Lemon was arrested outside his Maryland home just before 5:00 a.m.

The USCP said in a statement that they learned about the investigation into Lemon in December 2022, and he was reassigned to administrative duties and away from public interaction.

Lemon will be suspended from the USCP pending the outcome of the criminal case, according to officials. Lemon was an officer with the USCP for nearly two decades and served with the Uniformed Services Bureau.