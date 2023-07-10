Maryland State Police Trooper charged with possession of child pornography

A veteran Maryland State Police trooper was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Authorities say Christopher Black, Sr., 48, of Elkton, was arrested Friday.

Police say the investigation began in April after they received a cybertip that Black had uploaded possible child pornography online. In June, investigators say they found a personal computer containing evidence of child pornography when his residence was searched.

Black is employed as a Sergeant with the Maryland State Police and is assigned to the North East Barrack. He is a 21-and-a-half-year veteran of the Department.

His police powers have been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.