Capitol Police lawsuit documents portray lurid details of misconduct among officers: report

A 2016 gender-discrimination lawsuit leveled against U.S. Capitol Police catalogues a laundry list of lurid and tawdry details of misconduct, according to a new report.

Capitol Hill outlet Roll Call obtained the documents from the lawsuit, reportedly filed by officer Jodi Breiterman, who says she was unfairly punished for her own misconduct.

Breiterman’s misconduct reportedly included inappropriate comments and text messages as well as sharing a photo of an officer’s gun left in a public bathroom with a Capitol Hill reporter.

Her lawsuit features allegations primarily among male officers that include:

- Soliciting sex from Craiglist on a work computer

- Lewd photos taken in the back of a Capitol Hill officer’s vehicle

- A male commander seeking sex from a subordinate

- Attempts to buy illicit drugs from Qatar

Capitol Police are a federal law-enforcement agency that protects members of congress in D.C. and beyond.

Capitol Police officials confirmed for Roll Call that all of the incidents were investigated and the officers involved were disciplined.

However, none of the officers were demoted or fired, according to the report.

Capitol Police officials said some were demoted or dismissed, but third-party arbitrators stepped in to “stymie” the measures.

The court ruled against Breiterman earlier this month.

She told Roll Call she plans on appealing the decision.

You can read additional details and analysis on RollCall.com.

