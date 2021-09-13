Capitol police board approves fencing ahead of rally supporting Jan. 6 riot suspects

Capitol police brass on Monday approved fencing around the U.S. Capitol building in anticipation of Saturday’s rally in support of Jan. 6 riot suspects now in custody.

READ MORE: DC bracing for 'Justice for J6' rally at US Capitol

Capitol police – and other agencies in the D.C. area – are on high alert ahead of the so-called "Justice for J6" rally.

The organizers – a group called Look Ahead America – have called the rioters who were arrested after the violent attack on the Capitol "political prisoners."

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"We are here to protect everyone’s First Amendment right to peacefully protest. I urge anyone who is thinking about causing trouble to stay home. We will enforce the law and not tolerate violence," said Chief Tom Manger.

Fencing which was put up around the Capitol following the Jan. 6 riot was only recently removed.

READ MORE: Police plan to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of Sept. 18 rally

Last week, the Capitol Police Board issued an emergency declaration enabling the department to deputize police from other departments as USCP officers.

Advertisement

Last week the Capitol Police Board issued an emergency declaration, which will go into effect about the time of the demonstration and allow the Department to deputize outside law enforcement officers as United States Capitol Police Special Officers.

