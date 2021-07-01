Capitol perimeter fencing coming down July 8: report

The fence surrounding the Capitol’s immediate perimeter in D.C. will be removed July 8, according to Fox News.

The fence was put in place in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol – which led to hundreds of arrests.

The National Guard established a presence in the nation’s capital after the riot, and installed protective barriers and checkpoints ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The outer fencing was removed was removed in March.

According to Fox News Congressional reporter Chad Pergram, a source told him, "We don’t know that we are in a better position than we were on January 5."