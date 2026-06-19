Capitol Heights man arrested, charged in $500,000 armored truck robbery in Prince George's County

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The Brief Jerronta Bryant was arrested in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Bryant is facing charges of armed robbery and related offenses for the Nov. 3, 2025 heist. Police say they're actively searching for other suspects involved in the robbery.



A Capitol Heights man was arrested this week and charged in connection with an armored truck robbery in Prince George's County from last year. Now, police say they're searching for other suspects.

Armored truck robbery suspect arrested

What we know:

Jerronta Bryant was arrested in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, according to police, and faces charges of armed robbery and related offenses.

The backstory:

The robbery happened back on Nov. 3, 2025. Shortly before 8:30 a.m. that day, police said Bryant and several other suspects robbed the truck in the 8800 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton. The thieves made off with more than $500,000, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. The truck driver was injured during the robbery.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Prince George’s County armored truck robbery; undisclosed amount of money taken

Police recently identified Bryant as one of the suspects and took him into custody on Wednesday. Officers reportedly recovered a firearm during the arrest.

What's next:

Bryant remains in custody in D.C. and is awaiting extradition to Prince George's County.

Meanwhile, officials say they are searching for other suspects involved in the robbery, and that a cash reward is available for information that leads to arrests and indictments in the case.

What we don't know:

Police did not say how many suspects they may be searching for.