Capitol Heights church, Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen feeding those in need today

A team that includes Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen will be feeding those in need today at Maple Springs Baptist Church in Capitol Heights.

The church – along with WCK and Prince George’s County Councilwoman Monique Anderson Walker will serve 500 meals and other supplies starting a 1 p.m.

The church is located at 4131 Belt Rd., Capital Heights, Md. 20743.