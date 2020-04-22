Expand / Collapse search

Capitol Heights church, Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen feeding those in need today

Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 5 DC

Capitol Heights church, Jose Andres World Central Kitchen held feed those in need

A team that includes Jose Andres World Central Kitchen will be feeding those in need today at Maple Springs Baptist Church in Capitol Heights.

Capitol Heights, Md. - A team that includes Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen will be feeding those in need today at Maple Springs Baptist Church in Capitol Heights.

The church – along with WCK and Prince George’s County Councilwoman Monique Anderson Walker will serve 500 meals and other supplies starting a 1 p.m.

The church is located at 4131 Belt Rd., Capital Heights, Md. 20743.