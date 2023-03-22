Capitals celebrate cherry blossoms with new warmup jersey

article

The Washington Capitals unveiled a cherry blossom-themed warmup jersey they will don on April 2 against the New York Rangers.

The jersey features hand-drawn cherry blossoms incorporated into the Capitals logo.

The jersey was designed by D.C.-based artist Taylor Kampa Olson. Olson specializes in painting abstracts and portraits as well as large murals and custom jackets.

The jersey and signed pucks with the cherry blossom design will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation. The auction starts online on April 2 at 12 p.m..

Shirts and hats with the design will also be available for purchase at Team Stores and at the D.C. Sports Cherry Blossom pop-up store on F St and 7th St NW.