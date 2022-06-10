Capital Pride 2022: What you need to know about festivities in DC this weekend

It is Pride weekend in D.C.! The Capital Pride Parade, Block Party, and Festival are being held in the District this weekend celebrating D.C.'s LGBTQ+ community.

The festivities organized by the Capital Pride Alliance kicks off at 12 p.m. Saturday with Capital Pride Block Party. The Pride celebrations will run through Sunday at 10 p.m.

Here's a look at what you need to know ahead of the weekend events.

CAPITAL PRIDE PARADE AND BLOCK PARTY INFORMATION

Saturday will feature two Pride events in the District.

The Capital Block Party will get the day's events started along 17th Street Northwest, between P Street and Q Street. The Block Party will begin at 12 p.m. and is scheduled to run until 10 p.m.

The event will feature local performers, DJ's, food vendors, and two beverage gardens. Attendees at the Capital Pride Beverage Garden will have an exclusive view of the Capital Pride Parade.

The Parade, which is returning for the first time in two years, will kick off at 3 p.m. on 14th Street, just south of T Street, according to organizers. The parade will feature a new route this year that will start by going down 14th street, before turning off on Rhode Island Avenue and leading paraders through the Logan Circle and Dupont Circle areas. The parade will end near the intersection of 21st Street and P Street.

Parade attendees who are looking for information can visit one of the parades two announcement stands. One will be located at the start of the parade route on 14th Street, and another will be on the south side of Dupont Circle.

There will also be a family fun area located at Stead Park, offering activities for that are friendly for children and families. The family fun area will also feature an exclusive parade viewing area at 17th and P Streets, that is meant for families with small children.

ROAD CLOSURES

Ahead of the events, Metropolitan Police announced a series of road closures throughout the District.

The following streets will be closed to traffic from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday:

17th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Q Street, NW

P Street from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to traffic from approximately 10:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday:

15th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

T Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Swann Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

S Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Riggs Place from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

R Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Corcoran Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Q Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

Church Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

P Street from 16th Street to 14th Street, NW

O Street from 16th Street to 15th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to traffic from 12:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday:

14th Street from U Street to Thomas Circle, NW

T Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

S Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

Riggs Place from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

R Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

Corcoran Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

Q Street from 14th Street to 13th Street, NW

P Street from 14th Street to Logan Circle, NW

Rhode Island Avenue from Logan Circle to Scott Circle, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from 22nd Street to 13th Street, NW

17th Street from Rhode Island Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

18th Street from R Street to N Street, NW

19th Street from R Street to Dupont Circle, NW

P Street from Logan Circle to 22nd Street, NW

New Hampshire Avenue from Dupont Circle to N Street, NW

20th Street from M Street to Connecticut Avenue, NW

21st Street from Florida Avenue to N Street, NW

Q Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 21st Street, NW

O Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 22nd Street, NW

N Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 22nd Street, NW

Hopkins Street from P Street to O Street, NW

Newport Place from 22nd Street to 21 Street, NW

The following streets will be restricted to local traffic only. Residents or workers needing to access this area will be allowed to travel past the road closure.

New Hampshire Avenue from U Street to Dupont Circle

New Hampshire Avenue from 22nd Street to Dupont Circle

18th Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW

19th Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW

21st Street from Florida Avenue and R Street, NW

MPD will also close down several streets for the Capital Pride Festival. These streets will be closed to traffic from Saturday at 9:00 a.m. through Monday at 3:00 a.m.:

3rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

In addition to the road closures, there will also be parking restriction enforced throughout the city.

Parking will be prohibited on the following streets from 4:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday:

15th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

T Street from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

14th Street from U Street to Rhode Island Avenue, NW

Rhode Island Avenue from 14th Street to Scott Circle, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from Scott Circle to 17th Street, NW

Massachusetts Avenue from Dupont Circle to 22nd Street, NW

17th Street from Massachusetts Avenue to Q Street, NW

P Street from Logan Circle to 22nd Street, NW

20th Street from Q Street to New Hampshire Avenue, NW

21st Street from Q Street to N Street, NW

O Street from New Hampshire Avenue to 22nd Street, NW

Hopkins Street between O Street and P Street, NW

Parking will also be prohibited on the following streets from Saturday at 9:00 a.m. through Monday at 3:00 a.m.:

3rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Madison Drive, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

MPD said it expects large crowds to attend both events, so they are advising anyone moving around the District this weekend to take public transportation.

They are also recommending people who are traveling around the District this weekend keep up with the latest traffic updates here.