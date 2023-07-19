Capital One Arena reschedules Anuel AA concert after fans trashed venue in May

Reggaeton fans in the D.C. area can rejoice, Anuel AA has rescheduled his concert at Capital One Arena.

The venue says it will honor tickets that were purchased for the canceled May 20 show.

That Saturday night, some fans waited more than three hours inside the arena – only to be told that Anuel AA wasn't going to make it. The Puerto Rican rapper said, at the time, he was facing a travel challenge.

A viral TikTok video captured people erupting in anger after finding out the concert was canceled.

In a statement, Monumental Sports, which operates Capital One Arena, said its staff were the ones who made the decision to postpone the concert as it was expected that the artist would be arriving near midnight before hitting the stage, severely hampering the thousands of fans and staff who relied on the Metro to return home, as last trains departed at 12:45 a.m.

"We understand the frustration of fans who were disappointed and inconvenienced," the statement reads. "The safety of our fans and staff are our top priority and we do not condone any aggressive actions taken as a result of this unfortunate circumstance."

The Latin megastar was initially supposed to bring his Legends Never Die or Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren Tour to Capital One Arena back in October 2022. That show was rescheduled for May 20, and now organizers have pushed back the performance to Dec. 10.

Fans who missed out on tickets in May can still purchase them now via Ticketmaster.



