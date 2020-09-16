Capital COVID-19 Transit Tracker helps find safest time to ride public transportation
WASHINGTON - The Greater Washington Partnership has created a new tool to help transit riders make decisions about how to safely use public transportation.
The Capital COVID-19 Transit Tracker looks at ridership and capacity of commuter rail and bus lines across the region.
Dashboards let users view transit crowding of the WMATA Metrorail network, stations, lines and bus networks.
The Capital COVID-19 Transit Tracker will be updated as data is made available – an estimated twice per month for Metrorail data and every other month for the other systems.
