Canines choose their own Christmas presents at animal shelter

Published 
FOX 13 News

Dogs waiting to be adopted chose their own Christmas gifts that were donated to the shelter.

DUBLIN, Ireland - Christmas came a week early for animals staying at Dogs Trust Ireland’s Rehoming Center in Dublin.

The dogs got to choose a Christmas toy from an array of gifts donated by staff and supporters.

Footage released by Dogs Trust Ireland shows a number of excited dogs being led into a room full of toys to choose from.

“As you will see, deciding on which toy was a big decision for some dogs and some delighted in the squeakiest toy they could find,” Dogs Trust Ireland wrote on Facebook.
 