Smoke blowing in from Canadian wildfires is expected to create hazy conditions across the D.C. region Monday as temperatures climb into the 90s.

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says the northwest flow will bring the smoke to the area by the afternoon hours.

Health officials recommend people stay safe by wearing masks, staying indoors and keeping indoor air clean.

The heat and humidity will build into the afternoon Monday with highs near 93 degrees.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Canadian wildfires bring smoky haze to DC region Monday; hot, humid temperatures in the 90s

The widespread haze is expected to persist into the evening before clearing out by Tuesday. A chance of afternoon thunderstorms Tuesday with sunny skies and highs near 92 degrees.

Wildfires continue to rage across Canada forcing many in their path to evacuate. Warm weather and dry conditions across Canada indicate the potential for higher-than-normal fire activity through the rest of the summer.