Camp Airy building damaged in massive 2-alarm fire deemed total loss

Fire officials have deemed the fire at Camp Airy, a Jewish summer camp for boys in Frederick County, caused around $2 million in damages.

The Frederick Fire Marshal’s Office released its assessment of the damages Thursday saying the camp's dining hall has been deemed a total loss.

The two-alarm fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the dining hall of the camp in Thurmont. The fire spread throughout the first and second floors, but fortunately no injuries were reported.

Frederick County Fire Department officials said there were camp sessions going on Wednesday but the dining hall was not in use at the time of the fire. The summer camp is for young boys and teens and is close to the Catoctin Mountain Park

Images from SkyFOX on Wednesday showed smoke visible from miles away. Over 100 firefighters could be seen using ladder trucks and hoses while trying to keep the flames under control.

It took crews about three hours to bring the flames under control, and they remained on the scene throughout Wednesday and Thursday to check for hotspots.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire, but say they have ruled out any intentional or suspicious factors.

Fire officials say the camp has resumed its normal operations.