Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at Camp Airy in Thurmont

Firefighters are on the scene of a multi-alarm fire in Frederick County at Camp Airy, a Jewish summer camp for boys.

The two-alarm fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the dining hall of the camp in Thurmont.

The fire spread throughout the first and second floors. No injuries have been reported.

Sarah Campbell, with the Frederick County Fire Department, says there were camp sessions going on Wednesday but the dining hall was not in use at the time of the fire. Campbell said the fire has not spread to any of the other buildings at the camp. She added that there are some water availability issues that firefighters are working throught.

Images from SkyFOX showed smoke visible from miles away. Firefighters could be seen using ladder trucks and hoses while trying to keep the flames under control.

The summer camp is for young boys and teens and is close to the Catoctin Mountain Park. The camp's website was down Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.